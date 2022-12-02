Latrobe Municipal Authority members on Thursday gathered for a special meeting to authorize resolutions needed to apply for grants stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The LMA is seeking a small water and sewer grant of $497,260 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for repair of the sedimentation basin at the water treatment plant, according to LMA Manager Terri Hauser.
Additionally, the LMA is seeking a small water and sewer grant of $392,750 from the CFA to be used for the sewage treatment plant return sludge pumps.
Hauser said the LMA initially applied in February but due to unforeseen circumstances, the grant process was at a standstill.
“The grant didn’t happen then so we’re reapplying,” Hauser said. “We don’t want to miss the opportunity.”
The deadline for grant submission is Dec. 21.
Hauser said the amount of grant funding a municipal authority receives can fluctuate based on several factors. The LMA could receive a full or partial amount of the requested funding, or nothing at all.
“Typically we don’t get much funding through grants but you don’t know unless you try,” Hauser said. “We’ll never pass up an opportunity to try to get grant money.”
The funding program, H20 PA, was established by the General Assembly in July 2008. The act provides for single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects, and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.