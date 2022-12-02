Latrobe Municipal Authority members on Thursday gathered for a special meeting to authorize resolutions needed to apply for grants stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The LMA is seeking a small water and sewer grant of $497,260 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for repair of the sedimentation basin at the water treatment plant, according to LMA Manager Terri Hauser.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

