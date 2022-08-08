In the wake of the storms and catastrophic flooding that ravaged areas of Unity Township Friday night, particularly Dorothy Patch, members of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) are going above and beyond the call of duty to help residents in their time of need.
The department is sponsoring a donation drive that began Saturday and continues from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at its Dickens Street fire station. Donations of cleaning supplies, pet supplies, food, clothing, water, toiletries, fans, household items and appliances are being accepted. Monetary donations may also be made via the flood relief link on the department’s website at www.lloydsvillevfd.org.
“The first call came in at 6:46 p.m. Friday night in Beatty Village. Our last call was in Dorothy Patch at 1:45 a.m.,” said LVFD Assistant Chief Mitch Samick. “We had 66 calls in that timeframe. We didn’t leave here (station) for the night until 3 a.m.”
“Beatty Village had a lot of flooded basements,” said David Vogle, department president and lieutenant. “Some homes had 4 feet of water in the basement. Dorothy was hit the hardest in our area, though. Probably the worst out of everybody.”
The LVFD members noted that of the 42 homes in Dorothy Patch, approximately 30 are currently uninhabitable due to the flood damage.
“We had DMJ Transportation transporting the evacuees from Dorothy on school buses to the fire station,” Samick said. “The Red Cross was here with (hotel) vouchers and those who didn’t go with family members were taken by the Westmoreland Transit Authority to a hotel in New Stanton.”
Local hotels were booked to capacity Friday night due to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp.
The Westmoreland/Fayette/Allegheny County Animal Response Team (CART), was on scene in Dorothy Patch and with a veterinarian at the fire station to assist with rescuing and finding/reuniting lost pets with their owners and with first aid.
Team 175, which is comprised of members of the Lloydsville, Bradenville and New Alexandria fire departments, was dispatched into Dorothy for water rescue as well as swift water rescue teams from Tunnelton, Blairsville, Saltsburg, the City of Greensburg, Collinsburg, Sutersville and North Huntingdon. The City of Latrobe and Mount Pleasant VFDs assisted with lighting at the scene and the Latrobe VFD also provided canteen services. The Crabtree, Darlington, Wilpen and Westmoreland City volunteer fire departments responded into LVFD’s station for coverage while crews from Somerset County were also activated. In addition, Westmoreland County Hazmat Team 800 and Unity Township Emergency Management Agency (EMA) were on hand. The City of Latrobe donated dumpsters to aid in cleanup efforts.
“The officers and members of the Lloydsville VFD want to thank all agencies who assisted us that night,” Samick graciously added, noting that a rain gauge on Donohoe Road collected at least 4 inches of rain Friday evening. “It was a lot.”
The following day, as the firefighters continued to respond to flood-related calls, associate LVFD member Sally Jellison felt the need to do something more to help.
“I was thinking I wanted to do something to help since both of my boys are in the fire department and because I’m a member,” said Jellison in regard to her husband, Jim Jellison Sr., who serves as chief engineer and her son, Jim Jellison Jr., who is captain.
“The best way I could think of was to have a clothing and cleaning supply drive. I texted Jim about it on his way to Dorothy and he texted me back saying yes, they need it.”
Jellison enlisted her daughter-in-law Kelly Jellison and her sister Brenda Flanagan to help with spreading the word on social media and she was at the fire station by 3 p.m. Saturday to start taking donations. “By 3:30 p.m., our first donation came in and by 5 p.m., we had a table full,” she said.
“We are seeing what they need and it’s constantly evolving,” Jellison said. “Right now it seems to be pet food, large contractor bags, cleaning supplies, mops, brushes and gloves. We have been going over to Dorothy and taking things to them. We have been taking buckets of cleaning supplies,” she explained, mentioning that Lowe’s of Latrobe donated 50 buckets while Walmart and Pet Supplies Plus have donated pet food. Speedway and Domino’s Pizza have provided food and water.
“Everyone in Unity Township who was affected is welcome to come and get whatever they need to get back on their feet. They do not need to spend their money on cleaning supplies. We have plenty for them. If their cars were destroyed, we can get what they need to them,” Jellison said.
Samick also announced that the fire department has partnered with Planet Fitness in the Latrobe 30 Shopping Plaza to provide hot showers for those in need. They may request a shower ticket from the LVFD or from fire chiefs Scot Graham of Marguerite, Rich Levay of Dryridge, John Bacha of Pleasant Unity or from Unity Township EMA Director Tom Schultheis.
“We have plenty of body wash, deodorant and et cetera that we will be taking to Planet Fitness throughout the week,” Samick said. “They don’t have to worry about that.”
“The community has really stepped up to the call,” Vogle said. “The station phone is ringing off the hook and we are getting Facebook messages from people asking what we need. The Bradenville VFD brought two truckloads of stuff up that they paid for out of their own pockets.”
“Everything came together really nice,” echoed Jellison, who smiled as another car bearing donations pulled up to the station. “The people of this community are really stepping up. There are still good people out there who want to help their neighbors.”
