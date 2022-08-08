In the wake of the storms and catastrophic flooding that ravaged areas of Unity Township Friday night, particularly Dorothy Patch, members of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) are going above and beyond the call of duty to help residents in their time of need.

The department is sponsoring a donation drive that began Saturday and continues from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at its Dickens Street fire station. Donations of cleaning supplies, pet supplies, food, clothing, water, toiletries, fans, household items and appliances are being accepted. Monetary donations may also be made via the flood relief link on the department’s website at www.lloydsvillevfd.org.

