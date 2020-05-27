When Judith Marie Huber was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2006, doctors warned her that she would survive only several more years at the most.
She beat those odds and lived life to the fullest despite also having a rare and progressive disease that left her blind, paralyzed and on a ventilator. Neither that nor the cancer could bring her down. Although needing round-the-clock care, she savored every moment, inspired others and advocated for the dignity and recognition of individuals with disabilities.
“I always told people, when you are feeling blue or life is overwhelming, think of Judy. If you need to be inspired, think of Judy,” said her friend, Henna Bautista of Hempfield Township. “She was an inspiration to me and to a lot of people.”
Huber, 70, passed away on May 17. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at her parish, Our Lady of Grace Church in Hempfield Township. It will be livestreamed on their website, ourladyofgracechurch.org, and will be recorded for later viewing. The Mass will be concelebrated by her pastor, the Rev. Daniel L. Blout, and her former pastor, Monsignor Larry Kiniry, who for years has been part of her ministry.
She leaves behind a legacy that touched many people in Westmoreland County and beyond.
Huber founded the Afternoon of Reflection for People With Disabilities and Life-Changing Illnesses. The mini-retreat grew from less than 20 people (mostly parishioners) to more than 100 from around the diocese. The 24th event is tentatively scheduled for September.
Father Kiniry was pastor of Our Lady of Grace when Huber suggested the retreat. He became involved in the planning, spiritual presentation and celebrated the Mass. He was reassigned to another parish in 2002, then resumed involvement when he retired in 2008.
“We wanted the people to become involved and to be the ones who were giving,” he said. “I always started the retreats by saying that all of us are disabled in some way, and we all have something to give.”
The events are attended by individuals with physical and cognitive challengers, and often their caregivers. They participate with projects to benefit others, like donating pillowcases to be sewn into dresses and blouses for girls in a Third World country. Huber grew up in Trafford, graduated from Slippery Rock State College with a degree in special education, and later married and had two children. She was diagnosed in 1978 with Devics Disease, a rare and progressive neurological disorder that was initially misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis.
She lived in Texas for a time, then in 1990 relocated to Greensburg. In the years ahead, her first floor apartment became a welcoming place for friends and family, a hub of activity and a place for friendships and prayers.
Bautista was always touched with how Huber was upbeat even though she was bedridden. She was attentive to the moment, almost like she could see her visitors.
“That was a beautiful gift that God gave her, to be able to communicate with people,” Bautista said. “She was always thinking of others.”
The two met in a parish group before the retreats began. In recent years, participants had projects that benefitted people in the Philippines, where Bautista and her husband Primo, a retired pathologist, are from. One year, they took back donated flip flops.
Irene Perry of Hempfield Township met Huber at a church group and started taking her brother to the first retreats. She also drove Huber around for her job as an advocate for people with disabilities.
“Judy always made people feel welcome and accepted for who they are,” she said. “She would always make sure that everyone was comfortable and taken care of. She brought out the best in people, including me. I became co-chair of the retreats and I would say that I can’t do that, and she’d say, ‘Oh yes, you can.’ She would give us confidence and walk us through things and make us feel like we could accomplish whatever it was.”
Mary McCormack of Greensburg is the founder of Alabaster Performing Arts. She met Huber 30 years ago at a prayer group, and later planned the music for the retreats.
“Judy was one of the most impressive people I ever met,” she said. “She was tenacious about life and loving people. She was determined to live and not just survive. Love and laughter flowed through her to everyone around her.”
Father Kiniry invited retreatants to share their thoughts after his spiritual presentations.
“Judy always wanted the retreats to be their experiences that were working in them and through them, like God was working through Judy,” he said. “She always made sure that they were doing something for others so that they saw themselves as disciples and evangelists.”
People come with wheelchairs, walkers and crutches. Some are blind or deaf, others are cognitively or physically challenged, and others have invisible disabilities. They attend for the fellowship, for the opportunity to be heard, and for the full participation in the Mass.
Huber once noted that the retreatants did the Lord’s work.
“The Lord has a job for each one of us,” she said. “People with disabilities can contribute, and they can be an asset to society, to their church and to their families.”
Mary Ellen Pelligrino, former director of pro-life ministry and advocacy for the Diocese of Greensburg, recently retired and temporarily remains an independent contractor. She attended the retreat when the diocese became involved with the intentions of promoting the concept in other parishes.
“I never met a person who gave herself so completely to others,” Pelligrino said. “Judy touched so many lives in many ways.”
The retreats will continue without her. That’s what she wanted.
“Judy was blind but she saw with the eyes of faith,” Father Kiniry said.
“It was a gift to us to have known her and to have the time that we had with her.”
