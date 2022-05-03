On Wednesday, May 4, Latrobe welcomes visitors to wear their favorite sombrero while shopping at a selection of Latrobe’s downtown merchant locations for this month’s fiesta themed Shop Hop Night.
Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can enjoy themed foods, activities, and select special savings while shopping local and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. The band Trio Nova will be performing live in downtown Latrobe’s parklet, setting a perfect mood for the evening with their Latin music. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
Participating merchants include: Latrobe Art Center, Rachelle’s 15650, Eclectique, R.Klean Meals, Green Goddess, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, Rose Style Shoppe and GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.
Carmine’s Pizza and Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will also be open for dining throughout the evening.
“We are so excited to be bringing our Mom’s Night Out Shop Hop Night back to Latrobe this year with the new inclusion of the Latin band, Trio Nova,” says one of Latrobe Shop Hop Nights’ co-coordinators Michael Tusay. “We are always looking for fun and unique ways to encourage our community to support Latrobe’s small businesses, and we hope our fiesta-themed Shop Hop Night accomplishes just that.”
For additional information on the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Fiesta 4th Mom’s Night Out, please email the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
