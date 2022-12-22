Live! Casino Pittsburgh workers donate toys, bikes to Toys for Tots

Shown here are Live! Casino Pittsburgh staff along with the gifts they donated to Toys for Tots including Jonathan Engle, security ambassador; Zach Ewart, guest service representative; Sean Sullivan, general manager; Kiersten Byerly, training and development specialist; Janice Zona, administrative assistant, and Doug Haniford, advertising and public relations manager.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The staff at Live! Casino Pittsburgh is doing more than just working this holiday season. With the busy holiday hustle, employees found it in their hearts to give back to their community by holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots.

Donating everything from bicycles and board games to baby dolls and trucks, casino employees went above and beyond to ensure every child has the chance to have a good Christmas. This toy drive benefited Toys for Tots, a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps that gives holiday gifts to less fortunate children.

