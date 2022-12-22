The staff at Live! Casino Pittsburgh is doing more than just working this holiday season. With the busy holiday hustle, employees found it in their hearts to give back to their community by holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots.
Donating everything from bicycles and board games to baby dolls and trucks, casino employees went above and beyond to ensure every child has the chance to have a good Christmas. This toy drive benefited Toys for Tots, a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps that gives holiday gifts to less fortunate children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.