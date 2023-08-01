Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is inviting all visitors at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Unity Township to stop by for some great food and drink specials, plus an opportunity to win a private Steelers game watch party in the FanCave.
Live! Casino’s second-floor sports bar, Sports & Social Steel City, is offering its “Tailgate Special” of 24 boneless wings, a nacho tray and a 20-ounce beer tower for $65, as well as $20 Miller Lite buckets and towers, for the full duration of camp. Bring the whole family to celebrate training camp and enjoy a Sports & Social Frisbee and headband with purchase of a kids meal.
“We’re excited to kick off the Steelers’ season with our training camp tailgate specials here at Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” said Bryan Prettyman, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “Being a part of Steeler Nation is something special, and we are lucky to reside amongst the six-time Super Bowl champions.”
With each visit, guests at Sports & Social Steel City can earn entries into a drawing to win a party in the FanCave for the first Steelers away game of the season. Guests can scan a QR code at Sports & Social to receive a free entry, and then they can earn an additional entry for every $50 spent after that. The grand prize will be a private party in the FanCave for up to 20 guests with a visit by a former Steelers player – a prize valued at up to $1,000.
