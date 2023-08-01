Live! Casino welcomes Steeler Training Camp visitors with dining specials, drawing

With each visit, guests at Sports & Social Steel City can earn entries into a drawing to win a party in the FanCave for the first Steelers away game of the season.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is inviting all visitors at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Unity Township to stop by for some great food and drink specials, plus an opportunity to win a private Steelers game watch party in the FanCave.

Live! Casino’s second-floor sports bar, Sports & Social Steel City, is offering its “Tailgate Special” of 24 boneless wings, a nacho tray and a 20-ounce beer tower for $65, as well as $20 Miller Lite buckets and towers, for the full duration of camp. Bring the whole family to celebrate training camp and enjoy a Sports & Social Frisbee and headband with purchase of a kids meal.

