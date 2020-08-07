Live! Casino and Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) are hosting a Dealer School Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Dealer School, located in the lower level of Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
The event is open to the public and will provide an opportunity to meet and speak with experienced table game dealers and discover what it’s like to work in the casino industry. The open house will also feature live dealing demonstrations of various table games.
The Dealer School is designed according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines. All participants are required to wear masks and follow all protocols.
The new $150-million Live! Casino at Westmoreland Mall will create more than 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents. More than 100 of those positions are for table games dealers. The Dealer School was established to provide qualified applicants with the skills necessary to embark on a career in the gaming industry and, upon graduation, the opportunity to interview for a dealer position at Live! Casino.
Live! Casino is expected to open later this year, with more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, dining and entertainment space, including 750 slot machines, approximately 30 live-action table games, and a sportsbook.
For more information on the Dealer School, visit westmoreland.edu/academics/workforce-development/dealer-school.html.
