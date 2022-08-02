Live! Casino announced Steelers fans of all ages are invited to Sports & Social Steel City for a daily “After the Whistle” promotion during training camp, July 27 – Aug. 18. Radio personalities from 93.7 The Fan will be on hand to broadcast live Aug. 8, 9, 10 and 15.
“When training camp is over each day, the party starts at Live! Casino,” said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. “The return marks the first time the Steelers and their fans will be in Latrobe since we’ve opened our doors. We’re excited to welcome Steelers fans back to training camp in Latrobe – where the Steelers Nation belongs.”
Each day, the first 25 guests who show their training camp tickets will receive a “Black & Gold Swag Bag” with special prizes, and everyone can sign up for a grand prize drawing for four tickets to the Steelers home opener. The drawing will take place Aug. 19 at the casino.
All guests who show their ticket to that day’s training camp also will receive a coupon for $10 off any $50 food purchase for that day. Guests can enjoy a variety of food and drink specials while watching sports on the 40-foot video wall, playing interactive games or entering to win other Black & Gold prizes.
Some of the highlights of the “After the Whistle” promotion, include:
- Tailgate special: $65 for a beer tower, nachos and 24 boneless wings. $3 Miller drafts and $20 Miller towers and buckets;
- Interactive games like foosball, bowling, pop-a-shot, golf and more,
- Drawings to win “Black & Gold Swag Bags” and gift cards.
