Live! Casino announced Steelers fans of all ages are invited to Sports & Social Steel City for a daily “After the Whistle” promotion during training camp, July 27 – Aug. 18. Radio personalities from 93.7 The Fan will be on hand to broadcast live Aug. 8, 9, 10 and 15.

“When training camp is over each day, the party starts at Live! Casino,” said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. “The return marks the first time the Steelers and their fans will be in Latrobe since we’ve opened our doors. We’re excited to welcome Steelers fans back to training camp in Latrobe – where the Steelers Nation belongs.”

