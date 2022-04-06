Live! Casino today will unveil the name of its first-ever, exclusive blonde ale, created in partnership with Greensburg’s Invisible Man Brewing, on Thursday, April 7. The date of the craft beer launch party perfectly coincides with National Beer Day.
This event will be offered to guests 21 and older and takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the main bar on the casino floor.
Guests will enjoy free tastings and giveaways from Invisible Man Brewing and Live! Casino. They also will have a chance to enter to win two VIP tickets to Greensburg Craft Beer Week and two tickets to the Live! Casino Summerfest event. A live band will rock the house from 8 to 10 p.m. In addition, Sean McLaughlin, owner of Invisible Man Brewing, will talk more about the beer and the brewing process behind it.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh GM Sean Sullivan spoke about his excitement regarding the partnership, stating that “Supporting local businesses and the community have always been a priority for us. I’m so glad we are able to create such a strong relationship with a company like Invisible Man Brewing, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”
Opened in 2019, Invisible Man Brewing is a Greensburg-based craft brewery that has been a partner with Live! Casino since its opening.
