Live! Casino plans to open the region’s newest Poker Room and is hosting a specific dealer school starting next week to train people interested in becoming a professional poker dealer.
The free poker dealer school begins Monday, Nov. 8, at the casino inside Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township. Classes will take place during a six-week period, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Casino officials said “classes will be taught by experienced, licensed and dedicated instructors who will professionally prepare students to enter the casino industry.” Participants can earn an interview for full-time employment immediately after completion of the school. However, completion of the school does not guarantee employment.
The approximately 1,400-square-foot poker room will have seven tables. It is scheduled to open by early 2022, pending approval by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The new Poker Room will create about 25 new jobs.
“Our new Poker Room will be exciting and provide our guests with yet another reason to enjoy their time with us at Live! Casino,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “Our free poker dealer school is an amazing opportunity for someone who wants to start a career in the fast-paced gaming industry. Live! is proud to continue its investment in Westmoreland County through opportunities like the free poker dealer school for members in and around our community.”
Anyone interested in attending the dealer school should register online at pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/PokerDealerSchool. The dealer school is located at the lower level of the mall, across from Old Navy.
