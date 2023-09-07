Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township has announced its Live! in the Community Block Party – a three-day, community-centered event – will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the outdoor parking lot at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
The Live! in the Community Block Party will include carnival games and rides, live music, a beer garden, food trucks and over 70 local artisans hosted by the Downtown Greensburg Project. This party will have something for everyone to enjoy.
“We’re gearing up for three days of family fun here at Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. “Our Live! in the Community Block Party is a chance for us to connect with the community in a variety of different ways.”
The Live! in the Community campaign works to connect the casino and its local community through volunteerism, sponsorships and by hosting events available to the local area, improving the quality of life in the communities where they do business as a major employer.
This year’s block party will feature a spectacular fireworks display Friday night to kick off the weekend; a 5K fun run Saturday morning, and a free kids’ corner adventure filled with games and activities for the area’s youngest residents.
The Live! in the Community Block Party will take place from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Admission is $5 for guests 12 and older and free for those 11 and under.
