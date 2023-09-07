Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township has announced its Live! in the Community Block Party – a three-day, community-centered event – will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the outdoor parking lot at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

The Live! in the Community Block Party will include carnival games and rides, live music, a beer garden, food trucks and over 70 local artisans hosted by the Downtown Greensburg Project. This party will have something for everyone to enjoy.

