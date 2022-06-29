On the heels of its successful outdoor rodeo, Live! Casino Pittsburgh is gearing up for its second annual Summerfest Live!, which will take place Saturday, July 16, from 1–6 p.m., in the outdoor parking lot.
With more than 60 craft beers, a pop-up beer garden, wine, cocktails, food trucks, live music and a DJ, guests can enjoy some fun in the sun while listening to great music and sampling various beverages.
Guests will be able to try samples of craft beers, wines and unique drinks from local vendors while playing fun, action-packed games. Several local vendors are scheduled to participate.
Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan spoke about his excitement for Summerfest Live! stating, “Hosting Summerfest Live! is a great way to bring the community together outside during the summer while supporting local businesses. Beyond the casino, we are always identifying new ways of fulfilling our role as an entertainment destination.”
General admission tickets are $39.95, and VIP are $59.95. Tickets can be purchased by visiting SummerfestPittsburgh.com. Tickets will also be available at the door, the day of the event while they last.
