Live! Casino to host second annual Car Cruise Aug. 6

Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host its second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise on Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot in Hempfield Township. Last year’s event registration sold out quickly with 600 vehicles. The casino is expecting even more this year. Anyone interested in showcasing their vehicle is encouraged to register online now.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Get ready to rev those engines when Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosts its second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot in Hempfield Township.

Available spots to participate in the cruise are going fast, and anyone interested in showcasing their vehicle is encouraged to register online now.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.