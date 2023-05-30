Live! Casino to host second annual Car Cruise Aug. 6

Get ready to rev those engines when Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosts its second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot in Hempfield Township.
Available spots to participate in the cruise are going fast, and anyone interested in showcasing their vehicle is encouraged to register online now.
“We’re revving up the nostalgia as we gear up for our second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “The cruise will be an exciting, fun-filled time when we can celebrate the craftsmanship and timeless beauty of these vintage and classic automobiles.”
Last year’s event featured live music, food trucks and a beer garden, among other activities. Registration spots in this year’s Live! Casino Car Cruise are anticipated to sell out, and interested participants are encouraged to register before all the spots are taken. Registration is open to cars, trucks and motorcycles, and is $10 to enter. Participants have a chance to win the People’s Choice and Steelers’ Choice awards, and every registered entrant will receive a dash plaque and T-shirt upon entry. Additionally, each registered entrant will receive $10 in free play to be used at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
There is no charge for the general public to attend.
