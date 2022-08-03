Live! Casino Pittsburgh is excited to announce that Legends in Concert’s “Legendary Ladies” will be the first major event to be held in their new event center, The Venue Live! The longest-running show in Las Vegas history, Legends in Concert will take the stage Aug. 6-7. Each night, the doors will open at 7 p.m. with the concert starting promptly at 8 p.m.
With an outstanding cast of tribute artists, Legends in Concert’s “Legendary Ladies” is the perfect way to christen Live! Casino’s new event space. The musical extravaganza honors the iconic Tina Turner, Cher, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston by using their own vocals and bands to bring their counterparts’ famous songs to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.