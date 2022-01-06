Live! Casino in Westmoreland Mall is accepting applicants for its free dealer school. Set to begin Monday, Jan. 10, the dealer school aims to give interested individuals the skills necessary to begin a successful career in the gaming industry.
Classes will be held for blackjack and carnival games during a six-week course held Monday through Friday. Daytime and evening classes will be available. One-hundred total hours of instruction will be given. All classes will be taught by licensed instructors.
Enrollees who successfully complete the school will be eligible to interview with Live! Casino for a table games dealer job. Completion of the school does not guarantee employment.
Anyone interested in attending the dealer school must register online at pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/DealerSchool by Saturday, Jan. 8. The dealer school will be held on the mall’s lower level.
Live! Casino is currently hiring for a variety of jobs, including bartenders, restaurant hosts and servers, pit managers, and more. Individuals can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/careers. The website is updated regularly to reflect new opportunities as they become available.
