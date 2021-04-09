Live! Casino is hosting a free dealer school for those looking to embark on a career in the gaming industry.
Classes during the six-week long course will take place at the Live! Casino Dealer School located in the former Sears wing of Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
Students can learn blackjack and carnival games during classes held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 6-10 p.m. Students can choose either the morning or evening classes.
All classes will be taught by experienced, licensed and dedicated instructors who will professionally prepare students to enter the fast-paced casino industry.
Enrollees who successfully complete the course will be eligible to interview with Live! Casino to be hired as a table games dealer. Completion of the course does not guarantee employment.
“Events like the table games dealer school are a key part of our ability to attract talented individuals within the community to join the Live! Casino team,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “Interested applicants do not need casino, gaming or dealer experience to register. Our program prepares individuals with the skills they need to work in the gaming industry, and we’re offering it at no cost.”
Those interested can register online with Live! Casino at pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/DealerSchool. The final day to register is April 16.
The school is being designed according to CDC and state Department of Health guidelines and Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board protocols to allow for ample social distancing, reduced occupancies, and vigorous hygiene and health measures, including use of hand sanitizer and masks.
Live! Casino also is hiring for a variety of jobs, including slot technicians, restaurant servers and more. Individuals can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/careers. The website is updated regularly to reflect new opportunities as they become available.
