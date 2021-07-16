Live! Casino is now accepting applicants for its free Dealer School that will begin on Monday, July 19.
The Dealer School is a part of the casino’s mission to equip any interested individual with the skills necessary to begin a successful career in the gaming industry. The Dealer School is held just steps from the casino at the Westmoreland Mall.
Classes will be held for blackjack and carnival games during a six-week course held Monday through Friday. Students can choose either the daytime classes, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or evening classes from 6 to 10 p.m.
One-hundred total hours of instruction will be given, 80 of which will be in blackjack. All classes will be taught by experienced, licensed and dedicated instructors who will professionally prepare students to enter the fast-paced casino industry.
Enrollees who successfully complete the school will be eligible to interview with Live! Casinos for a table games dealer job. Completion of the school does not guarantee employment.
“You never know if you have the capability to work in the fast-paced gaming environment unless you try,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “That’s why Live! is proud to put on free events, like this Dealer School, to make the vibrant gaming community accessible. In addition to making the course accessible, we also strive to ensure attendees receive the highest caliber training possible.”
Anyone interested in attending the Dealer School must register online with Live! Casino at Pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/DealerSchool to take advantage of this free opportunity conveniently located at the lower level of the Westmoreland Mall at 5256 U.S. 30 in Greensburg.
Live! Casino is currently hiring for a variety of jobs, including bankers, restaurant hosts and servers, pit managers, and more. Individuals can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting: pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/careers. The website is updated regularly to reflect new opportunities as they become available.
