As life slowly gets back to normal post-quarantine, Live! Casino will host Summerfest Live, an outdoor beer, wine and music festival that allows visitors to feel safe and have fun.
The Summerfest Live! event will include: Craft beer, wine and seltzer vendors, food trucks, games and more. Attendees will have access to unlimited samples, the inside of the casino and gambling, and be able to enter an hourly drawing.
“This past year has been tough for everyone, and we at Live! Casino wanted to provide the community with a way to come out and have fun as we begin to return to a state of normalcy,” said Live! Casino general manager Sean Sullivan. “We’re so excited to kick off the summer season in a safe way and to be able to offer all of these wonderful vendors and food trucks to our guests.”
Summerfest Live! is set for Saturday, June 26, from 2-6 p.m., with VIP tickets holders getting access at 1 p.m. The event will take place in the outdoor parking lot adjacent to Live! Casino at the Westmoreland Mall. A ticket is required for entry and can be purchased online. Discounted rooms at SpringHill Suites also are available and must be booked by June 20 for a guaranteed rate. More information on the event and tickets can be found here: https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/events
Some of craft breweries, wineries and distilleries attending will include: Stonebridge Brewing, Invisible Man Brewing, Tattiebogle Ciderworks, Logyard Brewing, Crooked Creek distillery, Bygone Wines, Platform Brewing, Scarlet Vines Wine, Stoneleigh Wines, New Belgium Brewing, Brew Dog Brewing, Devil’s Backbone and Goose Island Brewery.
Food trucks include The Twisted Potato, Cruzin’ Cuisine BBQ, Le’s Oriental and Chocolate Freaking Bacon.
