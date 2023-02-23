Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township has announced that country singer-songwriter Tyler Booth will perform live in concert Thursday, May 11, at The Venue Live!
Break out your cowboy boots and hats and get ready to “Grab the Reins” as you listen to some “Real Real Country.”
“We are so excited to have Tyler Booth perform here at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in May,” said Live! Casino Pittsburgh General Manager Sean Sullivan. “He puts on a great show, and this one is sure to be no exception. We know our guests will love his music and have a lot of fun watching him perform. It’s a show you won’t want to miss!”
Born and raised in Kentucky, Booth is making a big splash in country music. Known for his songwriting talent, rich and drawling baritone, and captivating live performances, Booth is sure to bring the energy and excitement to Westmoreland County.
Whether you’ve been a loyal fan or you’re just discovering him now, be sure to check him out at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
The Venue Live! is a new multi-use meeting, concert and event venue that features some of the nation’s best touring acts, comedians, musical performers and other show-stopping entertainment at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. Upcoming headliners include Banachek (March 11) and Tyler Booth (May 11).
