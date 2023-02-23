Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host country singer-songwriter Tyler Booth

Country singer-songwriter Tyler Booth is scheduled to perform Thursday, May 11, at The Venue Live! inside Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township has announced that country singer-songwriter Tyler Booth will perform live in concert Thursday, May 11, at The Venue Live!

Break out your cowboy boots and hats and get ready to “Grab the Reins” as you listen to some “Real Real Country.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.