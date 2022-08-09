Live! Casino Pittsburgh has announced its inaugural car cruise, festival and fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 5 p.m. in the Live! Casino parking lot. Guests will enjoy “the best cars Pittsburgh has to offer while also taking advantage of live music and a DJ, delicious food trucks, a beer garden, silent auctions, 50/50s and so much more.”
Donations will be collected at the car cruise to support Educated Athletes First, based in Jeannette. The organization’s mission is to improve the educational awareness and self-esteem of young student-athletes through enhanced academic and athletic support.
