Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township has announced its first-ever Wedding Expo at The Venue Live!
This event is free of charge for brides-to-be to get their planning started for the big day. You said yes, now it’s time to start planning.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township has announced its first-ever Wedding Expo at The Venue Live!
This event is free of charge for brides-to-be to get their planning started for the big day. You said yes, now it’s time to start planning.
“We’re very excited to host this event for brides-to-be to help them plan one of the most important days of their lives,” said Bryan Prettyman, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “Not only will brides get a first-hand look at The Venue Live! event space, but they’ll get to meet with local vendors who can provide everything they need to create a wedding that dreams are made of.”
The bridal show will be held from 1–5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Everything from linens, florals and cookies will be highlighted at the vendor booths, which will be set up in Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s new state-of-the-art event space.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh can host all of your wedding festivities, from the rehearsal dinner and welcome party to the wedding reception and farewell brunch. Brides who pre-register for the Wedding Expo will have a chance to win a free engagement photo shoot with a professional photographer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.