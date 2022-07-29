Live! Casino announced Thursday it will hold a hiring event Aug. 3, to add new team members to its world-class casino and entertainment venue in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Everyone interested is welcome to attend.

Interested applicants can attend between noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 3, at Live! Casino’s new event space, The Venue Live! Jobs are available in all facets of operations for individuals with a variety of experiences and talent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.