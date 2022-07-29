Live! Casino announced Thursday it will hold a hiring event Aug. 3, to add new team members to its world-class casino and entertainment venue in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Everyone interested is welcome to attend.
Interested applicants can attend between noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 3, at Live! Casino’s new event space, The Venue Live! Jobs are available in all facets of operations for individuals with a variety of experiences and talent.
Applicants are encouraged to pre-register for the event, but walk-ins are welcome.
Positions being interviewed for include:
- Dishwashers
- Line Cooks
- Prep Cooks
- EVS Attendants
- Security Ambassadors
- Facilities Attendants
- Slot Technicians
- Table Games Dealers
- Restaurant Hosts
- Food Servers
- Bussers
- Barbacks
- Banquet Servers
- PBR Entertainers
Note to applicants: It is a condition of employment that all new hires who receive job offers after Dec. 4, 2021, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (A booster shot is not required.) A copy of your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, or medical certification from your physician, will be required on your first day of employment. Live! Casino will make reasonable accommodations for disability or sincerely held religious beliefs.
