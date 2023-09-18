Live! Casino Pittsburgh has announced it will hold a hiring event on Monday, Sept. 18, to add new team members to its property in the Greater Pittsburgh area. With its recently awarded title of “Best Place to Work” in Westmoreland County, Live! Casino Pittsburgh is excited to welcome new applicants to their one-of-a-kind entertainment operation.
Interested applicants can attend the hiring event from 2-7 p.m. on Sept. 18, at Live! Casino’s event space, The Venue Live! Applicants will have the opportunity to meet directly with the hiring managers and learn more about the open positions. Jobs are available in all facets of operations for individuals with a variety of experiences and talent, especially those interested in working as a line cook or dishwasher. Applicants are encouraged to pre-register for the event, but walk-ins are welcome.
