Live! Casino in Hempfield Township will hold a hiring event for interested applicants from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at its recruitment center at Westmoreland Mall.
Casino officials said jobs are “currently available in all facets of operations for individuals with a variety of experiences and talent.”
Some of the positions being interviewed for next week include: Food and beverage positions, line cooks, first responders (EMT), guest service representatives, facilities and utilities attendants, experienced table games dealers, security ambassadors, barbacks, environmental services attendants and entertainers.
Applicants are encouraged to pre-register online for the event, but walk-ins are welcome. To pre-register, visit pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/careers/hiringevent.
The casino will also host a free dealer school starting on Sept. 13. The dealer school will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday for six weeks. The dealer school will be conducted at Westmoreland Mall.
“Live! Casino wants passionate people who want to grow and develop exciting careers in the casino industry,” Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan said in a news release. “As we continue to emerge from the pandemic and see changes to unemployment compensation, our hiring fair is an excellent opportunity for us to meet new and dynamic team members.”
