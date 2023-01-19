Live! Casino to celebrate Guy Fieri's birthday with giveaway

On Jan. 22, celebrity chef Guy Fieri will turn 55, and every guest at Live! Casino Pittsburgh has a chance to celebrate with him by entering a special birthday giveaway.
“Guy is always elevating his game, and his birthday is the perfect reason to celebrate,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “Don’t delay in entering this giveaway for Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar, which offers tasty dishes for every palate.”
You can celebrate Fieri all year if you win the grand prize of the giveaway, which has a $7,000 value. The winner will receive a “Guy’s Card” and VIP treatment at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar. The “Guy’s Card” is valid for one guest for one free entrée per visit and priority reservations for one year.
You and three guests can raise a toast to Fieri during a reserved dinner experience at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar, worth $300, if you win the second-place prize. The third-place prize is a Guy’s swag bag filled with a t-shirt, hat, cookbook, water bottle and $50 gift card.
Guests can earn a free entry by scanning the Guy’s VIP Club QR code. Live! Rewards members can earn an extra entry for every $50 they spend at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar.
