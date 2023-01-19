Live! Casino to celebrate Guy Fieri's birthday with giveaway

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will turn 55 on Jan. 22. Every guest at Live! Casino Pittsburgh has a chance to celebrate with him by entering a special birthday giveaway.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

On Jan. 22, celebrity chef Guy Fieri will turn 55, and every guest at Live! Casino Pittsburgh has a chance to celebrate with him by entering a special birthday giveaway.

“Guy is always elevating his game, and his birthday is the perfect reason to celebrate,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “Don’t delay in entering this giveaway for Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar, which offers tasty dishes for every palate.”

