Live! Casino to celebrate Guy Fieri's birthday with giveaway

Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, with occasional rain or snow showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.