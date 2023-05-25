Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is the best place to be for a great night out, but don’t take their word for it. Just ask the readers of Casino Player magazine, the leading national publication covering the gaming industry, which named Sports & Social Steel City as the best sports bar, and PBR Pittsburgh as the best bar in Pennsylvania in the 2023 Best of Dining and Nightlife Awards.

Each year, Casino Player engages its readers to vote for their favorite dining and entertainment offerings at regional gaming properties around the country. One winner is selected in each region across a variety of categories. Live! Casino Pittsburgh received top recognition among Pennsylvania casinos for its nightlife and dining options with the following awards:

