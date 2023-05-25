Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is the best place to be for a great night out, but don’t take their word for it. Just ask the readers of Casino Player magazine, the leading national publication covering the gaming industry, which named Sports & Social Steel City as the best sports bar, and PBR Pittsburgh as the best bar in Pennsylvania in the 2023 Best of Dining and Nightlife Awards.
Each year, Casino Player engages its readers to vote for their favorite dining and entertainment offerings at regional gaming properties around the country. One winner is selected in each region across a variety of categories. Live! Casino Pittsburgh received top recognition among Pennsylvania casinos for its nightlife and dining options with the following awards:
- Best Sports Bar: Sports & Social Steel City
- Best Bar: PBR Pittsburgh
- Best Place to People Watch: PBR Pittsburgh
- Best Breakfast: Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar
“The greatest honor we can receive is the recognition of our customers, so it’s a real thrill to be recognized by Casino Player readers for such prestigious awards,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “The word is out about our two top award winners. Sports & Social Steel City is the place to watch your favorite sports teams with friends on our giant 40-foot LED video screen and is open to people of all ages. PBR Pittsburgh is the place to be for a true country-and-western nightlife experience. Whether you’re riding our mechanical bull or trying a line dance, it’s a great place for a night out or wedding party.”
Sports & Social Steel City is a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge in Live! Casino Pittsburgh, offering guests the ultimate sports fan experience. The 445-seat, two-level venue is outfitted with a wide variety of interactive social games, such as bowling, a golf simulator, foosball, skee-ball and more. The kitchen serves made-from-scratch American classic menu items perfect for sharing and pairing with a cold beer or signature cocktail.
Born out of the toughest sport on dirt, PBR Pittsburgh lives up to its legendary namesake. The Professional Bull Riders, PBR, is the fastest growing spectator sport in the country, embodying toughness and a true spirit of independence. PBR Pittsburgh fuses that spirit with nightlife and unrivaled entertainment to create the ultimate night out. This magnificent venue includes 4,560 square feet of space. Throw in cold beer, hard drinks and a little bull ridin’, and it’s every cowboy’s and cowgirl’s nighttime oasis.
