Live! Casino announced today that local and regional residents can begin to explore and even apply for some of the more than 500 job opportunities that will be available at the new $150-million gaming, dining and entertainment destination, which is set to open at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township in late 2020.
The casino will also soon be hosting virtual information sessions, opening its recruitment center and hosting job fairs for potential applicants.
On the Live! Casino careers website, WorkatLive.com, potential applicants can learn more about the company, its culture, and apply for positions that are currently available.
The company encourages all qualified applicants to review the list of current openings and apply. Most of the current openings are managerial and supervisory positions. The website is updated regularly and will reflect new opportunities as they become available.
In addition, Live! Casino will host three virtual community information sessions on Tuesday, July 21 at 8 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. The public can expect to learn more about the facility, the hiring timeline, and more specific job qualifications for available roles. Each information session will last approximately one hour and will include a presentation and a question-and-answer session. The virtual sessions are open to the public, but require an advance registration. More information on how to register will be posted on the careers website.
In mid-to-late August, Live! Casino will be opening a recruitment center, which will be located in the lower level of Westmoreland Mall, adjacent to the casino. The center will enable individuals to apply electronically for a variety of positions, and representatives from Live! Casino will be available to answer questions and provide additional information. The recruitment center will also host a series of open houses where applicants will be invited to attend and interview for specific job opportunities.
“We are anxious to meet many more of our area residents to share the highlights of our casino, along with the potential career opportunities available to them,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “We encourage individuals to sign up for one of the events to meet our Live! Casino family and learn more about the positive impacts of this amazing facility.”
Live! Casino also announced earlier this month it is sponsoring the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) Dealer School, scheduled to begin August 17.
More than 100 of the permanent positions at the casino are for table games dealers. The Dealer School was established to provide qualified applicants with the skills necessary to embark on a career in the gaming industry and, upon graduation, the opportunity to interview for a dealer position at Live! Casino.
WCCC is hosting a series of information sessions for those interested in learning more about the Dealer School. Interested individuals must sign up in advance for one of the sessions prior to registering for the training. Dates, locations and sign up information can be found at www.westmoreland.edu/dealerschool. Walk-ins will not be permitted to attend due to state-mandated health regulations. While the information sessions are free, the cost of the school and curriculum is $110 per student for Blackjack training and an additional $75 for other games.
“We are proud to partner with Westmoreland County Community College on this project, which will provide long-term careers in the gaming industry to personable, outgoing and professional individuals,” Sullivan said. “Interested applicants do not need casino, gaming or dealer experience to apply to the school. Working in association with Westmoreland, we will provide all the training necessary to successfully complete the courses and position graduates to take advantage of the opportunity to interview for a dealer position at Live! Casino.”
“Westmoreland is working hard to partner with businesses that provide job opportunities in our communities,” WCCC president Dr. Tuesday Stanley said. “Live! Casino is going to bring family sustaining careers to the area. We are looking forward to opening the Dealer School and starting students on the path to exciting futures in the gaming and entertainment industry.”
The Dealer School will be located at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, and is being designed according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines and Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board protocols to allow for ample social distancing, reduced occupancies and vigorous hygiene and health measures, including use of hand sanitizer and masks.
Classes will be held Monday through Friday in Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Baccarat and other table games, with varied shifts to accommodate schedules. All classes will be taught by experienced, licensed and dedicated instructors who will professionally prepare students to enter the fast-paced casino industry.
Enrollees who successfully complete the course will be provided the opportunity to audition for positions at Live! Casino. Completion of the course does not guarantee employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.