Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host Super Bowl watch party

Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host “Big Game Bash 55,” a Super Bowl watch party at the facility’s Sports & Social Steel City and FanDuel Sportsbook at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fans will be able to view the big game on the state-of-the-art, 40-foot LED video screen while enjoying chances for prizes and a taste of the hometown menu of competing teams Kansas City and Tampa Bay — including items such as KC BBQ ribs and kimchi Cuban.
For $20, guests can reserve seating and enjoy two drink tickets redeemable for beer, cocktails or wine. Details and reservations can be made by going to pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/entertainment. Spots are limited.
Guests also will be entered into a raffle each quarter, with the chance to win:
- TV with sound system (valued at $1,650).
- Signed Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia.
- $100 Sports & Social Steel City gift certificate.
- $100 Guy Fieri Kitchen + Bar gift certificate and signed cookbook.
- Free play credits to be used at any slot machine or table game.
Live! Casino will continue to follow its comprehensive set of health and safety protocols through its “Play It Safe” program, which meets and exceeds state and federal requirements.
Play It Safe focuses on masking, temperature checks, social distancing, and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slot machines and table game equipment. In addition, the facility boasts a state-of-the-art Air Purification System within the HVAC system and performs 12 air changes per hour throughout the property.
The casino floor has an expansive amount of plexiglass barriers between slot machines and table games to ensure proper physical distancing. The full plan can be found at: https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/play-it-safe.
