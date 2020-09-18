Crews wheeled dozens of slot machines into the former Bon-Ton store at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township to be installed on Thursday, as Live! Casino Pittsburgh took another major step toward opening.
General Manager Sean Sullivan said the $150-million casino owned by Maryland-based The Cordish Companies may be ready to open in approximately 60 days.
The Bulletin got a behind-the-scenes look inside the casino on Thursday as Live! Casino Pittsburgh invited media on a hardhat tour of the facility.
More than a dozen slot machines in a “High Limit” area were installed Thursday, as many more classic machines were placed in a four-quadrant gaming area where rolls of flashy casino carpet were also being installed.
“That’s one of those benchmarks that’s critical in the construction and opening process,” he said. “So, getting slot machines in here, in our case 750 slot machines and 30 table games, is really an integral part.
“When we see this, we almost have a mini celebration, and there’s many more to come as we get closer to opening.”
Officials expect the casino to generate over $188 million in annual economic impact, with an additional $148-million impact from construction. The project will also bring in $47.5 million in annual tax revenue, officials say.
“That coming to Westmoreland County is hugely important,” Sullivan said of the new jobs coming to the area. “Another important pillar is what we are doing with the community is providing tax revenue.”
The 100,000-square-foot facility has two floors, with slots, table games, a bar with seven TV screens and a sportsbook through FanDuel on the lower floor.
The top floor contains Sports & Social Steel City, a 445-seat, two-level restaurant and bar area, with a 45-foot LED video screen.
Brian Uran, vice president of marketing, said the TV can be split into nine screens to view multiple games.
“This is really going to be a sports person’s heaven,” he said.
The upper floor will feature three bars located in a 22,000-square-foot space that includes additional interactive social games such as a four-lane bowling alley, Skee-Ball, a golf simulator, a basketball shooting game, ping pong, darts, shuffleboards and more.
“It’s a place to have drinks with your friends, have a good meal and play fun games,” Uran said. Casino officials are still discussing age requirements for the upper level.
The top floor will also have a flexible banquet space — which won’t be ready for the opening — that can be used for parties, events, meetings and more.
With the casino set to open around Thanksgiving, officials are preparing to face COVID-19-related challenges.
“We’re opening a property in a condition that we’ve never expected, that we’ve never been through,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the casino is working with the state Gaming Control Board to finalize a COVID-19 safety plan called “Play it Safe.” At the casino’s dealer training school located inside the mall and offered by Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC), safety measures already include having students walk through a thermal temperature scan with mandatory mask-wearing and plexiglass set up on and around gaming tables to protect dealers and players.
“We are absolutely going to ensure that when you come here, you feel safe,” he said. “What you see at the competitors is not what you’ll see here. You’ll see a much safer environment.”
