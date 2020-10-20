Live! Casino Pittsburgh has announced that the new $150-million gaming and entertainment destination at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, pending approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Leading up to the Nov. 24 public opening, Live! Casino will host a series of invitation-only private events, including charity nights Nov. 14-15 to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank and Sage’s Army, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 17.
“We’re going Live! to the general public on Nov. 24,” Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan said. “Live! Casino is the latest world-class venue to be opened by The Cordish Companies. It’s going to up the ante on entertainment for everyone in the Greater Pittsburgh region. Whether you want to gamble, dine on first-class food, or experience the ultimate in sports viewing and sports book, Live! Casino has you covered. This will be a thrilling venue from the moment we open our doors!”
Live! Casino Pittsburgh sets a new standard for gaming, dining, and live entertainment throughout its 100,000-square-foot, two-level facility. The property features 750 of the latest, state-of-the-art slot machines and approximately 30 live-action table games, as well as the industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook. The casino, on the ground floor, is strictly for guests age 21 and over. The second level is available to guests of all ages and provides a host of entertainment and food options, including live music and non-casino games. Live! Casino also features incredible access and parking, with more than 6,000 surrounding surface spaces and adjacent covered parking available at Westmoreland Mall.
To prepare for opening, Live! Casino has developed a comprehensive “Play It Safe” plan, which focuses on masking, temperature checks, social distancing, and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slots machines and table game equipment. Signage will be located throughout the facility to underscore all safety requirements.
“Our priority is to provide a safe environment for our team members and guests,” Sullivan said. “We’ve gone through extraordinary measures to meet and exceed the state’s COVID-19 guidelines to ensure all of our guests have fun and feel safe.”
The lineup of dining opportunities at Live! Casino will include two premiere concepts — Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar and Sports & Social Steel City.
Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, New York Times best-selling author and TV personality Guy Fieri will open Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar. The restaurant will feature a creative menu of bold flavors including the award-winning Mac-N-Cheese Burger, signature sandwiches and entrées and mouthwatering desserts like the Dark Chocolate Whiskey Cake. Guy’s American Kitchen + Bar will also offer a beverage menu that includes craft cocktails featuring signature drinks like the Caliente Margarita and the Tattooed Mojito.
The two-level Sports & Social Steel City will be outfitted with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, including a giant 45-foot LED video screen for an ultimate sports experience where guests will be able to watch as many as 16 different games at once. Sports & Social will feature a FanDuel Sportsbook, allowing guests to place wagers at FanDuel and providing them access to FanDuel’s unmatched fantasy and sports betting platforms, which include all major U.S. sports: Football, baseball, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf, boxing, motorsports racing and more. The venue will include a full dining and beverage menu, as well as a wide variety of interactive social games, such as bowling, a golf simulator, ping pong and more. This powerhouse concept by The Cordish Companies is located in and around professional sports stadiums and arenas across the country including at the front doors of the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium, and between the Texas Rangers’ brand-new Globe Life Field and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in the Arlington Entertainment District.
Live! Casino has committed to serve as a transformative development that will create maximum community benefits for Westmoreland County and Hempfield Township. The casino is projected to provide $188 million in annual economic impact plus an additional $148 million in economic impact from construction, generating $47.5 million in tax revenues annually for the region.
The facility will provide more than 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents. Management is still hiring for a variety of jobs, including experienced table games dealers, slot technicians, restaurant servers and more. People can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting www.WorkAtLive.com. The website is updated regularly to reflect new opportunities as they become available.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh is the first of two gaming facilities scheduled to open in Pennsylvania by The Cordish Companies. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will open in early 2021.
