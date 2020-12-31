Westmoreland County’s brand-new Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township will welcome back the general public beginning Monday at 8:01 a.m. — as the state’s temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions that Gov. Tom Wolf imposed on Dec. 12 will expire.
The casino opened its doors on Nov. 24 but had ceased operations as a result of Pennsylvania’s restrictions to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to re-open to the public and get our outstanding team back to work,” said General Manager Sean Sullivan. “Our ‘Play It Safe’ program was implemented prior to the casino’s closing. We will continue to follow this comprehensive set of health and safety protocols that meet and exceed state and federal requirements.”
The casino’s “Play It Safe” program focuses on masking, temperature checks, social distancing, and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slot machines and table game equipment.
In addition, the two-level facility has an air purification system within the HVAC system that performs 12 air changes per hour throughout the property.
The casino floor has an expansive amount of plexiglass barriers between slot machines and table games to ensure proper physical distancing.
The full plan can be found at https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/play-it-safe.
“We will continue to make it a priority to provide a safe environment for our team members and guests,” Sullivan said. “We want our guests to have fun and feel safe.”
The 100,000-square-foot facility inside Westmoreland Mall features 750 slots and approximately 30 live-action table games.
Management is still hiring for a variety of jobs, including experienced table games dealers, slot technicians, restaurant servers and more. People can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting: www.WorkAtLive.com.
The website is updated regularly to reflect new opportunities as they become available.
