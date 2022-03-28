Live! Casino Pittsburgh has partnered with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to support the first National Medal of Honor Museum. Live! Casino has begun a nationwide donation campaign in efforts to raise $1 million to benefit the first-of-its-kind museum.
The new museum, which broke ground in Arlington, Texas on March 25th, will be opening in 2024 in the Arlington Entertainment District. The core purpose of the museum will be to share the stories of those who have received the Medal of Honor and the causes in which the recipients earned the prestigious awards. Additionally, with help from the Medal of Honor Society, the museum will have an educational aspect with hopes to communicate with students the meaning of courage, sacrifice, patriotism, citizenship, integrity, and commitment.
The Cordish Companies, the parent company to Live! Casino, has jumped on board with the rest of it’s companies in efforts to raise money for the museum by way of a $1 million donation upfront courtesy of the Cordish Family Foundation. This yearlong fundraiser is another avenue for Cordish’s commitment to community and philanthropy.
In a press release, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation President and CEO Chris Cassidy expressed the foundation’s gratitude for partners like Live! Casino. Cassidy said, “We are lucky to have The Cordish Companies and Live! as tremendous partners in this historic project to honor the bravest of the brave and inspire America with their stories and legacies.”
