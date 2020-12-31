Despite being closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Live! Casino Pittsburgh is working with the Westmoreland County Food Bank to help support its neighbors during the holidays.
Live! Casino recently donated more than 1,000 pounds of food, while dozens of the casino’s employees volunteered at the food bank to pack boxes that will be distributed to area families.
In addition, the casino donated more than 250 holiday hams to the food bank.
“Just because we’re closed doesn’t mean we can’t help the good people in our community who need it the most,” said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan.
“Closing also has impacted our employees, who had trained for months to be ready for our grand opening. We’re doing everything we can to prepare for re-opening and getting our team back to work. Their continued focus on helping others is truly inspiring.”
Westmoreland County Food Bank CEO Jennifer Miller said the pandemic has only exacerbated the need to help feed families in need during the holiday season.
“Live! Casino’s partnership has been a huge help to us,” Miller said.
“This truly is an unprecedented time in our mission to fight hunger. We cannot thank Live! Casino and all of their team members enough for their dedication to helping ensure families don’t go hungry during the holiday season.”
The Westmoreland County Food Bank is a private, not-for-profit organization that supplies food to hungry people through a network of food assistance programs in Westmoreland County.
Its 40,000-square-foot facility is in Delmont, Pennsylvania.
By acquiring food through local donations and government food assistance programs, the food bank provides food to meal programs, soup kitchens, food pantries, emergency shelters and childcare programs.
