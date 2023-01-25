Live! Casino Pittsburgh is excited to announce its partnership with the Downtown Greensburg Project to host a series of three winter night markets, The Greensburg Night Market, inside the casino at The Venue Live! starting Jan. 26.

The Greensburg Night Market at Live! Casino, scheduled from 5-9 p.m. on Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 24, will feature more than 40 local craft and artisan makers set up in the newly constructed event space, The Venue Live! While shopping, attendees will enjoy food and drink features at Sports & Social Steel City and PBR.

