Live! Casino Pittsburgh is excited to announce its partnership with the Downtown Greensburg Project to host a series of three winter night markets, The Greensburg Night Market, inside the casino at The Venue Live! starting Jan. 26.
The Greensburg Night Market at Live! Casino, scheduled from 5-9 p.m. on Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 24, will feature more than 40 local craft and artisan makers set up in the newly constructed event space, The Venue Live! While shopping, attendees will enjoy food and drink features at Sports & Social Steel City and PBR.
“We are looking forward to the start of our partnership with the Downtown Greensburg Project for its winter night markets,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “This is a wonderful way to support a local organization, drive the local economy and give residents of Westmoreland County a fun evening out during the winter.”
“We’re really excited about the opportunity to bring the Greensburg Night Market to Live! Casino,” said Jessica Hickey, founder and director of the Downtown Greensburg Project and Greensburg Night Market. “Their new event space, The Venue Live!, will be a great location for our vendors to set up and for people to attend and experience the new space.”
A floral backdrop from The Copper Petal along with a selfie station from Moxie Events will be set up for fun photos, while food and drink specials from Sports and Social Steel City and PBR will be available for attendees to purchase during the markets.
