Aiming to become Westmoreland County’s entertainment destination, the Live! Casino opened a new 7,000-square-foot event space, The Venue Live!, Thursday morning.
The multi-use space will allow the casino to host a variety of private functions, from corporate events to weddings, as well as public events like comedy shows.
The Venue Live! can accommodate 350 seated guests and up to 650 for a cocktail-style event.
“This event space is part of the promise to our customers to be more than just a casino,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino.
The space is customizable with a variety of lighting options along with audio and video systems, and includes its own private entrance from the parking garage. While a bar and full-service kitchen are included with the space, guests will have access to the casino’s other entertainment including Sports & Social Steel City and PBR Cowboy Bar.
“The Venue Live! will offer an unforgettable and all-inclusive entertainment experience,” Sullivan said.
The casino spent $2.5 million decorating the venue, according to Sullivan.
Sullivan said he expects The Venue Live! to book quickly for upcoming holiday parties with the limited dates available.
For couples wanting the feel of a Las Vegas wedding, Live! Casino announced it would provide wedding rings for the couple or a wedding dress for free to the first 12 couples who book a 2022 wedding.
Live! Casino hopes a venue of this size will further the casino’s ability to bring a diverse group of people from outside Westmoreland County, adding to the county’s tourism and tax revenue, Sullivan said.
Along with attracting guests from outside the county, the entertainment space will allow it to bring in a diverse pool of entertainment, according to Ed Evans, executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Cordish Gaming Group.
“This is a great opportunity to attract new talent to the casino and this wonderful mall,” Evans said. “The Venue Live! is an investment to be proud of and brag about.”
The casino has already hosted the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition and its team member summer picnic at the venue.
Next month the casino will host Legends in Concert, tribute artists performing the hits of Tina Turner, Cher and more. Australia’s Thunder Down Under, a Las Vegas male revue show, will also perform in August.
Members of the public will be able to tour The Venue Live! and meet with sales staff July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live! Casino is also hosting its second annual Summerfest Live! Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the outdoor parking lot. The event will have more than 60 craft beers available, food trucks, live music and a DJ.
