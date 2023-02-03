In preparation for Valentine’s Day, Live! Casino Pittsburgh is offering friends and sweethearts a little time for togetherness, learning how to make Spanish tapas in a cooking class for couples on Feb. 4. The event will feature a variety of top prizes, including a weekend getaway at either of Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s sister properties Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland or Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Tickets are $120 per couple and includes two drink vouchers, an appetizer and two meals.
“It’s going to be a tasty February at Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing. “Couples or friends can enjoy a one-of-a-kind class on how to create your own Spanish tapas, have a lot of fun and win some great prizes.”
