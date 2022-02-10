HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. – Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host a “Big Game Watch Party” at the facility’s Sports & Social Steel City and FanDuel Sportsbook at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Fans will be able to view the big game on the state-of-the-art, 40-foot LED video screen while enjoying plenty of chances for prizes and plenty of delicious food. For just $35, guests get to enjoy an all-you-can-eat tailgate buffet featuring boneless wings, nachos, Buffalo chicken dip, fries, mini burger sliders, pulled pork sliders, salad, and wraps. There also will be great drink specials and deals. Details and reservations can be made by going to pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/entertainment. Spots are limited.
In addition, guests will have a chance to win one of 56 Samsung 65” 4K UHD Smart TVs as part of the casino’s “Big Game Big Screen Giveaway” promotion. All Live! Rewards card players will earn one free entry, and can earn one additional entry for every 50 tier credits they earn at the casino until Saturday, Feb. 12 at 9:59 p.m. Players started earning on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Drawings for the big screen TVs will take place on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, with a total of 28 winners per day winning a big screen TV. Drawings are 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. each day.
Guests 21 and over can get in on the Big Game action by placing a bet at the FanDuel betting window with a Sportsbook representative, or walk up and make a bet at any of the FanDuel betting kiosks.
