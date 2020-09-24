Live! Casino recently announced the appointment of Brent Colston as Vice President of Gaming Operations for the new $150-million gaming, dining and entertainment destination at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, set to open later this year.
As Vice President of Gaming Operations, Colston is responsible for managing and directing the table games, slots tech and sportsbook operations and staff. He also will develop standard operating procedures and ensure all games are in compliance with gaming regulations.
A highly accomplished gaming leader with more than 27 years of diversified experience, Colston joins Live! from the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Florida, where he was responsible for slot and table games management, gaming analysis, profit and loss management, strategic planning, and employee development in his role as Vice President of Gaming Operations.
Colston began his gaming career in 1993 with Isle of Capri Casinos, where he held various positions including Director of Casino Operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Iowa and Florida. During his tenure, he directed all aspects of the slot and table games department, and planned and executed all decisions concerning table games, slot purchases, slot conversions and poker tournaments, including providing leadership and development for team members.
