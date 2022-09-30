Live! Casino Pittsburgh announced it has been named Business of the Year by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber, made up of 1,000 area businesses, awards this title annually to a business dedicated to the overall betterment of the county.
Live! Casino’s 100,000-square-foot venue in Hempfield Township is a first-class gaming and entertainment destination, with hundreds of slot machines, dozens of table games, nationally acclaimed restaurants and live entertainment.
In its first two years of operation, the casino created more than 500 jobs; promoted more than 100 employees; paid more than $1 million in local taxes, and invested $5.5 million in women- and minority-owned businesses. The casino donated more than $100,000 to local charities in its first year alone.
“Since the casino opened its doors two years ago and became part of the community, it has been our pleasure to aid in the growth and development of Westmorland County,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “We look forward to enhancing our relationships with the community and other local businesses in the years to come.”
“We’re extremely thrilled that Live! Casino was nominated and won the Business of the Year award for 2022,” said Dan DeBone, president and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce. “In addition to having an exceptional entertainment venue within our backyard, Live! Casino has consistently demonstrated a high economic presence and impact within our county. We congratulate them on this well-deserved award.”
Each year, the Chamber’s Business of the Year award is given to an outstanding business in the county that is dedicated to community involvement, promotes job growth and employee retention, and is committed to the growth and promotion of Westmoreland County.
Live! Casino will accept the Business of the Year award at the Chamber’s awards ceremony and annual meeting Oct. 13.
