In addition to world-class gaming, guests at Live! Casino Pittsburgh can enjoy a festive party for the Steelers holiday game later this month.
“We are excited to celebrate the holidays at Live! Casino Pittsburgh for a second year with friends from our community,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “From food and drink specials to rooting for our beloved Steelers on Christmas Eve, we’re making things festive all month long.”
On Dec. 11, the Sports & Social Steel City is having a festive party for the Steelers holiday game, complete with holiday-themed activities. All guests who dine at the event will have an opportunity for plenty of giveaways including gift cards, Steelers swag and other fun merchandise. There will be food and drink specials, such as the tailgate package with 24 boneless wings, nachos and a beer tower. To bring the stadium atmosphere to the casino, there will be a T-shirt toss and other cool merchandise launched into the crowd for guests to enjoy.
And the casino will bring four lucky people to the stadium. The grand prize is four tickets to the Steelers-Raiders game Dec. 24, with transportation provided from the casino to the game, which starts at 8:15 p.m. Grand prize winners also will receive a $200 gift card to dine at Sports & Social Steel City.
Tickets will be gifted to one lucky fan who comes out Dec. 11 during the steelers game!
Eat breakfast with Santa, wear that ugly sweater
and indulge in festive specials
Live! Casino Pittsburgh has something for everyone, even Santa, and every sweater, especially that ugly one in the back of your dresser.
On Dec. 16, party with the casino from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Sports & Social Steel City in your ugly sweaters. Guests can order Miller Lite cans, Christmas Cocktails, Fireball and eggnog shots while they enjoy live music. Be there when the doors open in your ugliest sweaters as the first 25 guests will receive a Miller Lite sweater, the first 200 guests will receive a Beernament, and the person with the best ugly sweater will win a $150 cash prize.
On Dec. 18, Santa Claus is coming to town… for breakfast. The first seating will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, Santa will eat a second breakfast from noon to 2 p.m. to prepare for his long travel. Guests can make reservations online through Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar OpenTable and pay when they arrive. Breakfast with Santa is $20 for adults, $10 for children under 12, and free for children under 1.
“We are happy to offer more fun events as the holiday season continues and look forward to seeing Santa and ugly sweaters walking around our casino soon,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
At Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar, the holiday menu offerings will transport diners to Flavortown. Guests can indulge in broccoli cheese soup with cheddar cheese and a warm soft pretzel; Cajun chicken sliders with crispy onions and peppers, melted provolone cheese, and a citrus sriracha remoulade; apple strudels with ice cream and fresh whipped cream; cornbread cranberry stuffed pork chops with bourbon gravy; and chipotle pork and corn salsa tacos.
At Sports & Social Steel City, guests can snack on appetizers like the fried pickles served with house-made ranch dressing; chow down on handheld favorites like “The Great Hambino,” which comes with sourdough bread, ham, Swiss, cheddar, creole mustard, and pickle slaw; and enjoy divine entrees like sun-dried tomato mascarpone raviolis in a pesto cream sauce, with the option to add chicken or shrimp. And who can say no to dessert with options such as triple layer cake, Swiss chocolate cheesecake, white chocolate mousse and devil’s food cake?
