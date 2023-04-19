Live! Casino launches new Giant Jackpots slots program

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township reinforces its status as the slot players casino of choice with the launch of Giant Jackpots – a new mystery progressive slots program for Live! Rewards Card members that guarantees jackpot wins from $50,000 up to $100,000.
The Giant Jackpots slots program is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania; and also the first joint property progressive in the commonwealth to be offered by a gaming facility. Live! Pittsburgh will feature Giant Jackpots in association with its sister Live! Casino property in Philadelphia.
Each Giant Jackpot will start at $50,000 and grow every time an eligible guest at Live! Casino in Pittsburgh or Philadelphia makes a spin on an eligible slot machine with their Live! Rewards Card properly inserted (excludes video poker and electronic table games). The jackpot increases until somebody wins, and somebody in Pittsburgh or Philly is guaranteed to win by the time the Giant Jackpot reaches $100,000. Once the prize is awarded, the Giant Jackpot at each location resets back to $50,000 and it starts all over again.
“We’re excited to announce that something giant is coming to Live! and we can’t wait,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots & marketing for Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “Our mission has always been to bring fresh, new ways for our Live! Rewards Card members to play and win, and our new Giant Jackpots program fits the bill perfectly. The program has been a huge success at our sister property in Maryland and we expect the same energy at our properties across Pennsylvania.”
Live! Casinos in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia feature approximately 2,750 slot machines, combined – all of which are eligible for the progressive Giant Jackpot (with the exception of electronic table games and video poker machines). As long as Live! Rewards Card members are playing with their card properly inserted, they are immediately eligible to win the Giant Jackpot, regardless of the denomination, type of game or length of time they play.
“Giant Jackpots will allow us to attract new slot customers who may not have played at Live! before,” Prettyman said. “As the Giant Jackpots meter advances, it will create unprecedented excitement on the casino floor because players will know the jackpot is going to hit by the time it reaches $100,000. It’s not only a game changer for the market, but a potential life changer for the lucky winners.”
