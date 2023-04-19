Live! Casino launches new Giant Jackpots slots program

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township reinforces its status as the slot players casino of choice with the launch of Giant Jackpots – a new mystery progressive slots program for Live! Rewards Card members that guarantees jackpot wins from $50,000 up to $100,000.

The Giant Jackpots slots program is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania; and also the first joint property progressive in the commonwealth to be offered by a gaming facility. Live! Pittsburgh will feature Giant Jackpots in association with its sister Live! Casino property in Philadelphia.

