Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is hosting an interactive murder mystery dinner this month, where guests can help catch a killer.
On Friday, April 21, casino guests are invited to put their sleuthing skills to the test at this unforgettable whodunit experience. Dress up, enjoy a great meal and see if you have what it takes to solve the crime.
“Our murder mystery dinner is something new and exciting, and we’re really looking forward to having our guests channel their inner Sherlock Holmes,” said Bryan Prettyman, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “Between the dinner, the atmosphere and the mystery itself, it’s sure to be a lot of fun for everyone involved. Come find out if you can crack the case.”
You won’t want to miss out on this killer of a night.
