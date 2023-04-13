Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is hosting an interactive murder mystery dinner this month, where guests can help catch a killer.

On Friday, April 21, casino guests are invited to put their sleuthing skills to the test at this unforgettable whodunit experience. Dress up, enjoy a great meal and see if you have what it takes to solve the crime.

