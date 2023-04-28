Live! Casino Pittsburgh wants you to join in celebrating its patio season launch on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar.
Guests can mingle with adoptable animals from Heal Animal Rescue from noon to 3 p.m., and enjoy live music by the Brothers Kelly from 5-8 p.m., plus Vizzy Creamsicle samplings and food and drink specials throughout the day.
The event is free to attend, but reservations can be made via OpenTable.
“This patio launch will not only be fun for guests, but good for the community,” said Bryan Prettyman, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “We’re happy to be able to have this event support a cause near and dear to not only so many at Live! Casino, but within our community. Guests who attend will be able to enjoy food and drink specials and live music, as well. It’s sure to be a great day.”
