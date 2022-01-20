Live! Casino this week announced it will host a hiring event on Thursday, Jan. 20, to add team members to its world-class casino and entertainment venue in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Everyone interested is welcome to attend.
Interested applicants can attend between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. at Live! Casino’s recruitment center in Westmoreland Mall (first floor, across from Old Navy), 5260 Route 30, Hempfield Township. Jobs are currently available in all facets of operations for individuals with a variety of experiences and talent.
Applicants are encouraged to pre-register for the event at workatlive.com, but walk-ins are welcome.
Positions being interviewed for include: table games dealers, security ambassadors, line cooks, facilities attendants, surveillance operators, cash cashier, main banker, bartender, barback, busser, dishwasher, restaurant host, food server, entertainers and VIP hosts.
Note to applicants: It is a condition of employment that all new hires who receive job offers after Dec. 4, 2021, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (A booster shot is not required.) A copy of your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, or medical certification from your physician, will be required on your first day of employment. Live! Casino will make reasonable accommodations for disability or sincerely held religious beliefs.
