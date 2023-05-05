Live! Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating our military all throughout the month of May, featuring our well-known Hero Appreciation Wednesdays and monthly Freedom Friday at PBR Country Bar — PBR Pittsburgh.
“We honor our heroes every week here at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, but as Memorial Day approaches, we want our active and retired military to know how much we appreciate their heroic service,” said Bryan Prettyman Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “It’s important to show our military how much we love and appreciate them for protecting our great nation.”
Freedom Friday takes place on the first Friday of every month at PBR Cowboy Bar on the second level inside the casino. On May 5, active and retired military personnel skip the entrance line, cover charge and receive access to Drink Specials. Throughout the night, there will be periodic shout-outs to military and first responders in attendance from the DJ. At midnight, there will be an honorary military salute, where all customers and employees will be asked to remove their hats and raise their glasses in thanks to all the military. Following the salute, there will be a flag presentation and playing of the national anthem.
Hero Appreciation Wednesdays are held at the casino every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Eligible members can enjoy $2 off beverages, $15 free play and a 20% off dining coupon. Eligible Live! Rewards members will receive a special hero keychain to show for various offers. Individuals who meet the requirements but are not yet flagged can visit Live! Rewards and present an ID to receive a keychain.
