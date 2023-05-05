Live! Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating our military all throughout the month of May, featuring our well-known Hero Appreciation Wednesdays and monthly Freedom Friday at PBR Country Bar — PBR Pittsburgh.

“We honor our heroes every week here at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, but as Memorial Day approaches, we want our active and retired military to know how much we appreciate their heroic service,” said Bryan Prettyman Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “It’s important to show our military how much we love and appreciate them for protecting our great nation.”

