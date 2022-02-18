Live! Casino Pittsburgh on Thursday announced it is accepting applicants for its free Dealer School, set to begin Monday, Feb. 21, and also will host a separate hiring event on Thursday, Feb. 24, to expand its staff.
The Dealer School is a part of the casino’s mission to equip any interested individual with the skills necessary to begin a successful career in the gaming industry.
Classes will be held for blackjack and carnival games during a six-week course held Monday through Friday. Daytime and evening sessions will be available. All classes will be taught by experienced, licensed and dedicated instructors who will professionally prepare students to enter the fast-paced casino industry. Enrollees who successfully complete the school will be eligible to interview with Live! Casino for a table games dealer job.
Anyone interested in attending the Dealer School must register online with Live! Casino at pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/dealerschool by Feb. 21, to take advantage of this free opportunity, conveniently located on the lower level of Westmoreland Mall, 5256 Route 30, Hempfield Township.
At the hiring event, the casino will seek candidates for a variety of jobs, including line cooks, janitorial staff, security, bartenders, and more. Individuals can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/careers.
Career advancement opportunities are available within the company and applications are being accepted for all levels of positions. Anyone interested in learning more about Live! Casino’s job opportunities is welcome to attend the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, at Live! Casino’s recruitment center at Westmoreland Mall (on the first floor across from Old Navy).
Priority positions include: line cooks, EVS attendants, security ambassadors and table games dealers.
Open positions include: guest service representatives, cage cashiers, facilities attendants, dishwashers, bussers, barbacks, food servers, restaurant hosts, nightclub entertainers and nightclub bartenders.
To pre-register, visit pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/careers/hiringevent.
