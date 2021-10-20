Live! Casino will host a hiring event on Monday, Oct. 25, to expand its staff and help with career development. Applicants can attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. at Live! Casino’s recruitment center at the Westmoreland Mall.
Career advancement opportunities are available within the company and applications are being accepted for all levels of positions. Anyone interested in learning more about Live! Casino’s exciting job opportunities is welcome to attend the event.
“Live! Casino is searching for energetic people who want to grow their career and help our company succeed in customer satisfaction,” Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan said. “We hope to find ambitious individuals to add to our dynamic team.”
Open positions include barbacks, line cooks, bussers, security ambassadors, surveillance operators and food servers. The PBR Cowboy Bar also is hiring for all positions including but not limited to entertainers, bartenders, bull operators, barbacks and VIP servers.
