Live! Casino guest wins over $300K playing blackjack

A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 playing blackjack at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.
Kevin Lin of California walked away with $311,406 after placing a $5 bet on the Blazing 7’s progressive jackpot while playing blackjack Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
Blazing 7’s Progressive is an optional $5 progressive side bet for blackjack. Players must make a standard blackjack bet in order to make a Blazing 7’s Progressive bet. Blazing 7’s Progressive considers both the player’s initial two cards and the dealer’s up card. If the player does not have at least one seven in their initial two cards, the progressive bet will lose. Lin’s first two cards were the seven of diamonds, and the dealer matched the seven of diamonds, which triggered the 100% payout.
Lin’s win is the highest table games jackpot since Live! Casino Pittsburgh opened in November 2020. To date in 2022, Live! Casino has paid out over 17,000 jackpots for over $43 million in cash.
