Live! Casino guest wins over $300K playing blackjack

Kevin Lin, left, is presented with a check after winning big in blackjack at the Live! Casino in Hempfield Township.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 playing blackjack at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.

Kevin Lin of California walked away with $311,406 after placing a $5 bet on the Blazing 7’s progressive jackpot while playing blackjack Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

