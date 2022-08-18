Live! Casino Pittsburgh is excited to announce the amount raised by guests during the second quarter in their Giveback Boxes, donation boxes inside the casino where guests can contribute slot tickets, cash or table game chips to support local charities.
The second quarter’s Giveback Box funds were divided between two charities: CASA of Westmoreland Inc. and Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. The casino has Giveback Boxes located at each entrance. Guests also can designate which charity receives their donation when cashing out slot tickets at the casino kiosks.
In total, $7,362 was raised for CASA of Westmoreland Inc. and $7,362 for Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.
Live! Casino’s Charitable Contributions Review Committee has selected the Alzheimer’s Association’s Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, Mental Health America of Southwestern PA and National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation as the three designated charities for the third quarter of 2022.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the superior voluntary health organization in dementia and Alzheimer’s research and support. Its focus is on increasing global research, risk reduction and early detection efforts, and optimizing quality care for those affected by Alzheimer’s.
Mental Health America of Southwestern PA is committed to breaking down barriers and erasing the stigma of mental health and substance abuse disorders. Its goal is to help strengthen communities struggling with these disorders through education, prevention, advocacy and support services.
The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation was founded to help fund, build and maintain the National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Institute. It also recognizes the values and ideals of the prestigious Medal of Honor and strives to preserve and share the stories and lives of its recipients.
