Live! Casino Pittsburgh is excited to announce the amount raised by guests during the second quarter in their Giveback Boxes, donation boxes inside the casino where guests can contribute slot tickets, cash or table game chips to support local charities.

The second quarter’s Giveback Box funds were divided between two charities: CASA of Westmoreland Inc. and Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. The casino has Giveback Boxes located at each entrance. Guests also can designate which charity receives their donation when cashing out slot tickets at the casino kiosks.

