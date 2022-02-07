Live! Casino Pittsburgh last week announced its donations from the fourth quarter 2021 Giveback Box, a donation box where guests can contribute slot tickets, cash or table game chips to support local charities.
This quarter’s Giveback Box funds were divided among two charities: Toys for Tots Westmoreland and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 33 in Greensburg. The casino has two Giveback Boxes located at its main entrance at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township. Guests also can designate which charity receives their donation when cashing out slot tickets at the casino kiosks.
In total, $11,945.12 was raised for Toys for Tots, and $9,667.41 was raised for the VFW Post 33.
Live! Casino’s Charitable Contributions Review Committee has selected Mutual Aid EMS of Westmoreland County and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Laurel Region as the designated charities for the first quarter of 2022.
Mutual Aid EMS serves more than 280,000 residents in Westmoreland County. All donations will be used for top-of-the-line medical equipment, personal protective equipment, crew training and community programs.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Westmoreland County matches children with a mentor who provides them with mentoring and relationship building skills. It is located in Greensburg.
The Giveback Box program originated as a “Live! in the Community” effort, and each donation box displays the charities selected for each quarter. Guidelines for submitting donation requests can be found here: https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/about-us/donation-request
